May 2, 2018 / 9:10 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Teva Pharma opts to maintain Israeli logistics centre

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, May 2 (Reuters) -

* Teva Pharmaceutical Industries said on Wednesday it had decided not to sell its SLE logistics centre in Israel.

* Last December, as part of a cost cutting programme, Teva said it was considering the sale of SLE.

* After an examination and taking into account all of the business considerations, Teva decided not to maintain SLE’s activity.

* “Teva Israel as well as Teva and its manufacturing sites will continue to enjoy SLE’s services. SLE will continue to be one of the main storage solutions for Teva and the main distribution arm for the products and services Teva promotes in Israel, along with the other third party pharmaceutical companies whose products SLE distributes,” it said.

* Teva stressed the decision was made “despite the great interest of dozens of potential buyers”. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
