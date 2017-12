Dec 8 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , the world’s largest maker of generic drugs, is considering cutting up to 10,000 jobs, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Israel-based Teva wants to cut costs by $1.5 billion to $2 billion over the next two years, Bloomberg said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. (bloom.bg/2kdYEBI) (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)