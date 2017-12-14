FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Teva Pharm to lay off a quarter of workforce, suspends dividend
December 14, 2017 / 12:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Teva Pharm to lay off a quarter of workforce, suspends dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries plans to reduce its workforce by 25 percent and suspend its dividend on ordinary shares in a much-anticipated overhaul to help pay back its massive debt.

Israel-based Teva, the world’s largest generic drugmaker, said on Thursday these measures will result in the reduction of 14,000 positions globally, with the majority of the cuts expected in 2018.

The two-year restructuring plan is intended to reduce Teva’s total cost base by $3 billion by the end of 2019, out of an estimated cost base for 2017 of $16.1 billion.

Israel’s main labour federation has threatened to hold a half-day general strike on Sunday, the start of the Israeli work week, in protest at the layoffs.

Saddled with nearly $35 billion in debt since acquiring Allergan’s Actavis generic drug business for $40.5 billion, Teva made a series of changes after Kare Schultz joined as its new chief executive on Nov. 1. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
