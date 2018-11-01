Company News
Teva Pharm Q3 profit tops estimates, raises 2018 profit forecast

TEL AVIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Israel’s heavily indebted Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a smaller-than-expected drop in third-quarter profit on Thursday and raised its earnings outlook for 2018.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 68 cents per share excluding one-time items in the July-September period, down from $1.00 a year earlier. Revenue fell 19 percent to $4.53 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 54 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.53 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For the full year it raised its forecast for adjusted EPS to $2.80-$2.95 from a previous estimate of $2.55-$2.80. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)

