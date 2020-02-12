Teva Pharm Q4 profit tops estimates by one cent

TEL AVIV, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported a slightly larger-than-expected rise in fourth-quarter profit on Wednesday and forecast 2020 earnings in line with expectations.

The world’s largest generic drugmaker earned 62 cents per diluted share excluding one-time items in the October-December period, up from 53 cents a year earlier. Revenue rose 1% to $4.5 billion.

Analysts had forecast Teva would earn 61 cents a share ex-items on revenue of $4.35 billion, according to I/B/E/S data from Refinitiv.

For 2020 it forecast adjusted EPS of $2.30-$2.55 and revenue of $16.6-$17.0 billion. Analysts are forecasting EPS of $2.47 on revenue of $17.2 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen Editing by Steven Scheer)