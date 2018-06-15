FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 15, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Teva discontinues study for chronic headache treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Inc said on Friday it would discontinue a trial testing its drug for the treatment of chronic cluster headache, after an analysis revealed that the drug was unlikely to meet the main goal of the study.

Cluster headaches occur in cyclical patterns, or clusters, and are one of the most painful types of headaches.

The drug, fremanezumab, is under review by the U.S. FDA for the preventative treatment of migraine in adults. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.