Company News
August 25, 2020 / 7:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe: Bloomberg Law

1 Min Read

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department is preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree for a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, the report said. (bit.ly/32qtltO)

The company declined to comment on the report. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below