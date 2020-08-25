U.S. to charge Teva in generic drugs price-fixing probe: Bloomberg Law

Aug 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department is preparing to charge Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd with conspiring with competitors to raise prices for generic drugs, Bloomberg Law reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the matter.

The decision follows Teva's refusal to agree for a settlement that would have required paying a criminal penalty and admitting wrongdoing, the report said. (bit.ly/32qtltO)

The company declined to comment on the report. (Reporting By Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)