U.S. judge blocks Texas fetal tissue burial laws

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Austin blocked Texas laws requiring the burial or cremation of aborted fetal tissue, saying in a decision on Wednesday the measures placed substantial and unconstitutional obstacles in the path of a woman’s right to choose an abortion.

“The evidence in this case overwhelmingly demonstrated that if the challenged laws were to go into effect now, they would likely cause a near catastrophic failure of the healthcare system designed to serve women of childbearing age within the State of Texas,” U.S. District Judge David Ezra wrote in a decision posted in online records.