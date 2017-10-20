FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two missing after barge ferrying crude oil catches fire in Texas- report
October 20, 2017

Two missing after barge ferrying crude oil catches fire in Texas- report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Two crew members were missing after a barge carrying about 140,000 barrels of crude oil to a refinery caught fire early on Friday in the Aransas Pass Anchorage in Texas, according to a report on the Corpus Christi Caller Times news website.

Six other members of the crew were accounted for, the report said.

The U.S. Coast Guard was responding to the fire two miles off of Texas's San Jose Island, the report said, and a safety zone was set up around the barge to keep out incoming traffic. (bit.ly/2yFsQPd) (Reporting by Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

