June 18, 2018 / 11:50 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas-based Mid America Mortgage sued over 'Click and Close' name

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Texas-based mortgage lender Mid America Mortgage has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of trademark infringement over its use of the “Click n’ Close” name for its new digital mortgage application service.

The lawsuit was filed on Friday in Central Islip, New York federal court by New York-based Reliance First Capital, which said it has owned and used the trademark “Click and Close” for its own mortgage origination software since 2008.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
