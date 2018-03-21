FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 7:53 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

FBI asks delivery companies to be more careful handling suspicious packages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation has reached out to package handling companies to remind them about established protocols for handling suspicious packages and mail safety in the wake of a Texas bombings, an FBI spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

“In light of the bombings in Austin, the FBI has reached out to our private sector partners to remind them of established protocols of how to handle suspicious packages,” the spokeswoman, Lindsay Ram said by e-mail. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball in Washington Writing by Eric M. Johnson Editing by Toni Reinhold)

