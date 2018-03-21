FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 21, 2018 / 3:51 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp Chief Operations Officer David Bronczek said on Wednesday “key evidence” that Fedex gave law enforcement officials led to the identification of the Texas bombing suspect, according to an internal FedEx memo seen by Reuters.

“FedEx was able to provide law enforcement with key evidence leading to the identification of the suspect responsible for the bombing because of our advanced security capabilities and the vigilance of our team members,” he said.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Bernadette Baum

