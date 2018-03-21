FedEx says evidence it gave police helped identify Texas bombing suspect

March 21 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp Chief Operations Officer David Bronczek said on Wednesday “key evidence” that Fedex gave law enforcement officials led to the identification of the Texas bombing suspect, according to an internal FedEx memo seen by Reuters.

“FedEx was able to provide law enforcement with key evidence leading to the identification of the suspect responsible for the bombing because of our advanced security capabilities and the vigilance of our team members,” he said.