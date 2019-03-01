Cockpit voice recorder recovered in fatal Texas cargo plane crash

March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Friday that investigators have recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a cargo plane that crashed on Feb. 23 in Texas, killing three.

An Amazon Prime Air cargo plane operated by Atlas Air Worldwide nosedived into a bay outside Houston as it approached Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport. The Boeing 767 cargo jetliner crashed at the north end of Trinity Bay near the small city of Anahuac, about 20 miles (32 km) southeast of the airport, after taking off from Miami. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler)