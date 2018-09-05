Man arrested after repeatedly crashing truck into Texas TV station-media

Sept 5 (Reuters) - A man was arrested after repeatedly crashing his truck into a building housing a Texas television station on Wednesday morning, according to a report by Dallas Fox 4 News, the target of the incident.

After crashing into the building, the man got out of his truck and began ranting, the station said. No one was hurt in the incident.

Dallas police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the incident. (Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Peter Szekely in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)