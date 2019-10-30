Fire at Mitsui’s ITC Houston-area terminal began with naphtha leak -U.S.

HOUSTON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Chemical Safety Board (CSB) said on Wednesday that leaking volatile naphtha, possibly due to open valves and a running pump, set off a massive fire at Mitsui & Co Ltd’s Intercontinental Terminals Co (ITC) operation along the Houston Ship Channel in March.

The fire that began on March 17 spread a black cloud of smoke across Houston, shut the ship channel, led to cuts in production at nearby refineries, closed roadways and school districts as it spread from one giant storage tank to 10 more before being put out on March 20. (Reporting by Erwin Seba Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)