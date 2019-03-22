Petrochemical fire reignites at fuels storage facility outside Houston

March 22 (Reuters) - A petrochemical fire flared anew on Friday at a massive fuel storage facility on the Houston Ship Channel, compounding efforts to halt a chemicals leak at the Mitsui & Co.’s Intercontinental Terminals facility outside Houston.

Smoke filled the air over the Deer Park, Texas, site two days after the blaze was first extinguished, and hours after the U.S. Coast Guard halted ship traffic on the nation’s busiest petrochemical port due to a chemicals leak from the facility. (Reporting by Gary McWilliams; editing by Jonathan Oatis)