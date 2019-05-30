Texas federal judge puts another nail in coffin of Obama-era version of WOTUS

Changes the Obama administration made to the final version of the 2015 Waters of the U.S. rule deprived the public of its right to comment on an agency’s proposed rules, a federal judge in Texas ruled on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge George Hanks Jr in Galveston agreed with the states of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi and a coalition of agriculture and industry groups who argued that the definition of some “covered waters” in the final WOTUS rule differed in substantial and unanticipated ways from the proposed version.

