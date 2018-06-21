U.S. prosecutors accuse Texas oil man Frack Master' of fraud

June 21 (Reuters) - A Texas oil and gas businessman who called himself the “Frack Master” has been charged with securities fraud and money laundering in connection with a scheme that defrauded investors out of $62.6 million, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.

Christopher Faulkner, 41, was arrested on Monday at the Los Angeles International Airport and charged in a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Dallas, Texas, prosecutors said.

Faulkner was not immediately available for comment.