Texas Instruments beats quarterly revenue estimates

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc beat quarterly revenue estimates on Wednesday and said most of its markets showed signs of stabilizing.

The company’s net income fell to $1.07 billion, or $1.12 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.24 billion, or $1.27 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 10% to $3.35 billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $3.22 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)