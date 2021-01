Jan 26 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue beat estimates on Tuesday as remote learning and work kept demand steady for its chips used in personal electronics.

Total revenue rose to $4.08 billion from $3.35 billion a year earlier, above Wall Street estimates of $3.6 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)