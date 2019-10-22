Company News
October 22, 2019 / 8:04 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Texas Instruments quarterly revenue falls 11.5%

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported an 11.5% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, hit by a global slowdown in sales of microchips that started late last year.

Net income fell to $1.43 billion, or $1.49 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.57 billion, or $1.58 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, fell to $3.77 billion from $4.26 billion. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below