Texas Instruments quarterly revenue falls 9 pct

July 23 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported an 8.7% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it grappled with slowing demand for microchips that started late last year.

Net income fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, fell to $3.67 billion from $4.02 billion.