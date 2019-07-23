Company News
July 23, 2019

Texas Instruments quarterly revenue falls 9 pct

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported an 8.7% drop in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as it grappled with slowing demand for microchips that started late last year.

Net income fell to $1.31 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.41 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company, whose broad lineup of products makes it a proxy for the chip industry, fell to $3.67 billion from $4.02 billion.

Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

