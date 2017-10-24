FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas Instruments quarterly revenue rises 12 pct
October 24, 2017 / 8:07 PM / Updated 11 hours ago

Texas Instruments quarterly revenue rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc reported a 12 percent rise in quarterly revenue on Tuesday as more automobile and industrial companies used its chips in electronic devices.

The company said net income rose to $1.29 billion, or $1.26 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.02 billion, or 98 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s net revenue rose for the sixth straight quarter to $4.12 billion from $3.68 billion. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

