FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
July 17, 2018 / 8:55 PM / Updated an hour ago

Texas Instruments CEO Brian Crutcher resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc said on Tuesday Brian Crutcher has resigned as the company’s chief executive officer and president, as well as a member of its board due to violations of its code of conduct.

Chairman Rich Templeton will reassume the roles of chief executive officer and president, the company said.

“The violations are related to personal behavior not consistent with the company’s ethics and core values, but not related to company strategy, operations or financial reporting,” Texas Instruments said.

The company’s shares fell as much as 2.5 percent in after-market trading. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.