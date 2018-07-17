Texas Instruments CEO Brian Crutcher resigns

July 17 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments Inc said on Tuesday Brian Crutcher has resigned as the company’s chief executive officer and president, as well as a member of its board due to violations of its code of conduct.

Chairman Rich Templeton will reassume the roles of chief executive officer and president, the company said.

“The violations are related to personal behavior not consistent with the company’s ethics and core values, but not related to company strategy, operations or financial reporting,” Texas Instruments said.

The company’s shares fell as much as 2.5 percent in after-market trading. (Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru)