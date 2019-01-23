Market News
January 23, 2019 / 9:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Texas Instruments' quarterly revenue dips 1 pct

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Texas Instruments’ quarterly revenue fell 1 percent, hurt by falling demand for its microchips across most markets.

The U.S. chipmaker said on Wednesday its net income surged to $1.24 billion or $1.27 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $344 million or 34 cents a share a year earlier, thanks to a significantly lower provision for income taxes.

Revenue fell to $3.72 billion from $3.75 billion. (Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

