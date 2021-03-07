5th Circuit faults insurer’s ‘gotcha’ tactic in coverage fight over hurricane aftermath

An insurance policy that excluded floods, hurricanes and governmental acts nevertheless covered a Texas condominium association whose boat slips along the Lake Conroe Dam were destroyed by suction when authorities let a Niagara Falls-like torrent of water out of the dam after Hurricane Harvey, a federal appeals court held Friday. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed that none of the flood-related exclusions in Playa Vista Conroe’s policy from Insurance Company of the West (ICW) addressed damages caused by rapidly lowering the lake’s water level, and that ICW had waited too long to raise a separate exclusion for damages caused by decisions of governmental bodies. To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c6llDa