2 months ago
Texas governor calls for session that could include bathroom bill
June 6, 2017 / 8:02 PM / 2 months ago

Texas governor calls for session that could include bathroom bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6 (Reuters) - The Republican governor of Texas on Tuesday called for a special state legislative session that could allow lawmakers to adopt a bill to restrict access to bathrooms for transgender people, something seen by critics as discriminatory and economically damaging.

Governor Greg Abbott, who sets the agenda for special sessions, told a news conference the session would begin in July and the first item of business would be approving a bill that keeps some state agencies open.

If approved by the Senate, he then would allow for consideration of nearly 20 other items including a bill on restricting access in public school bathrooms. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz)

