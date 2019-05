May 13 (Reuters) - Texas Pacific Land Trust said on Monday proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis has recommended that TPL shareholders vote in favour of retired U.S. Air Force General Donald Cook as a trustee of one of the biggest private landowners in Texas.

Last week, another proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services also recommended that the trust’s shareholders vote for General Cook. (Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)