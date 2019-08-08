Texas port's easement erased in Sherwin Alumina bankruptcy sale – 5th Circuit

The Port of Corpus Christi Authority lost another round in its battle to regain the right to use a road that serves its La Quinta Trade Gateway project on Tuesday, when a federal appeals court upheld a bankruptcy judge’s order approving the sale of the neighboring Sherwin Alumina plant “free and clear” of the Port’s easement.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the Port’s attempts to set aside the 2016 sale based on sovereign immunity and fraud.

