Accused El Paso mass shooter to face federal hate crime charges -source

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Texas man accused of deliberately targeting Mexicans in a shooting spree that killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart store last year will be charged later Thursday with hate crimes, a source with direct knowledge of the case said.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is the suspected shooter. He is already facing a capital murder trial and has pled not guilty. The hate crime charges he will now face will be announced by investigators in Texas Thursday evening, said a source who spoken on condition they not be named as they were not authorized to speak with the media. (Reporting by Brad Brooks in Austin and Mark Hosenball in Washington Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)