February 5, 2020 / 10:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. Coast Guard says Baytown, Texas oil spill contained

Feb 5 (Reuters) - A crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown, Texas that took place on Sunday has been contained, U.S. Coast Guard officials said in a statement on Wednesday.

“An estimated 630 gallons of crude oil was discharged from an out-of-service wellhead,” officials said, adding that “approximately four miles of shoreline has been impacted and 11,760 gallons of oily-water mixture has been collected.”

The spill restarted on Sunday after being contained earlier.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

