FACTBOX-Over 157,000 in Texas still without power from winter storm

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 19 (Reuters) - Over 157,000 homes and businesses in Texas were still without power early
Friday after brutally cold weather this week froze natural gas pipes and forced dozens of power
plants to shut, forcing the state's grid operator to impose rotating outages, according to local
utilities.
    That is down from over three million customers out on Wednesday and over four million out on
Tuesday.
    Oncor, the utility that currently has the most outages, said on Thursday that increased
generation and stable demand has allowed the company to cease controlled, or rotating, outages.
    Oncor said on its website that most of the remaining outages were due to storm damage. The
company said on Friday that it expects to restore power to most of those without service by
early Sunday.
    AEP, the utility with the second most outages, said on its website that it expects to
restore power to 95% of all customers by the end of the day on Friday.
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
    
 Power Company                   State/Province     Out Now          Served 
 Sempra's Oncor                        TX               103,100      3,770,900 
 AEP - Texas                           TX                26,100      1,052,800 
 Austin Energy                         TX                17,400        512,400 
 Central Texas Electric Co-op          TX                11,000         41,700 Total              157,600         
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino, Editing by Nick Zieminski)
