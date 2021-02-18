FACTBOX-Over 407,000 in Texas still without power from winter storm

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Over 407,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Thursday in Texas after brutally cold weather this week froze natural gas pipes and shut down dozens of power plants, forcing the state's grid operator to impose rotating outages, according to local utilities. That is down from over three million customers out on Wednesday and over four million out on Tuesday. Oncor, the utility that currently has the most outages, said on its website that increased generation and stable demand has allowed the company to cease controlled, or rotating, outages. Oncor said the outages that remain were due to damage from Wednesday’s winter storm and previous winter weather. The utilities said crews were working around the clock to restore service but could not say at this time when they expected to restore power to all. The following table lists major outages by utility: Power Company State/Province Out Now Served Sempra's Oncor TX 178,600 3,770,900 AEP - Texas TX 113,400 1,052,800 Austin Energy TX 55,300 512,400 CenterPoint TX 30,100 2,400,000 Central Texas Electric Co-op TX 16,800 41,700 Entergy - Texas TX 13,200 461,000 Total 407,400 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft)