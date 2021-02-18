Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

FACTBOX-Over 407,000 in Texas still without power from winter storm

By Reuters Staff

    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Over 407,000 homes and businesses were still without power on Thursday in
Texas after brutally cold weather this week froze natural gas pipes and shut down dozens of
power plants, forcing the state's grid operator to impose rotating outages, according to local
utilities.
    That is down from over three million customers out on Wednesday and over four million out on
Tuesday.
    Oncor, the utility that currently has the most outages, said on its website that increased
generation and stable demand has allowed the company to cease controlled, or rotating, outages.
    Oncor said the outages that remain were due to damage from Wednesday’s winter storm and
previous winter weather.
    The utilities said crews were working around the clock to restore service but could not say
at this time when they expected to restore power to all.
    The following table lists major outages by utility:
        
 Power Company                    State/Province      Out Now          Served 
 Sempra's Oncor                         TX               178,600       3,770,900 
 AEP - Texas                            TX               113,400       1,052,800 
 Austin Energy                          TX                55,300         512,400 
 CenterPoint                            TX                30,100       2,400,000 
 Central Texas Electric Co-op           TX                16,800          41,700 
 Entergy - Texas                        TX                13,200         461,000 Total              407,400          
 
    
 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; editing by Diane Craft)
