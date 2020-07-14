Texas county approves tax subsidies for new Tesla vehicle factory

July 14 (Reuters) - A central Texas county that includes Austin on Tuesday approved a plan to provide millions in tax subsidies to Tesla Inc if it builds a $1.1 billion vehicle factory in their community.

A majority of commissioners in Travis County voted in favor of providing the electric carmaker with a tax rebate worth at least $14.7 million. One commissioner abstained after asking for a week’s delay.

Commissioners in favor of the agreement decided to move forward after a representative of Tesla said executives of the electric auto maker had met with the governor of a rival state, without naming the state. (Reporting By Joe White Editing by Chris Reese)