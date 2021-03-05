Texas lawyers approve change allowing law firm trade names

Members of the State Bar of Texas have approved a proposed change to the state’s disciplinary rules that would allow law firms in Texas to use trade names as long as they aren’t false or misleading.

In a month-long vote that concluded Thursday evening, lawyers in the state approved eight proposed rule amendments that will now go to the Texas Supreme Court, which can decide to adopt or reject them.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3sTAoGZ