Aug 5 (Reuters) - Cessna business jets maker Textron Inc said on Monday it will explore options for its Kautex unit, a manufacturer of fuel tanks for vehicles, including a sale or a spin-off.

Kautex had more than $2.3 billion in revenue in 2018. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)