FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 31, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Textron reports quarterly loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Textron Inc on Wednesday reported a fourth-quarter loss, compared with a profit a year earlier, hurt by charges related to changes in U.S. tax laws.

The Cessna business jet maker reported a net loss of $106 million, or 40 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a profit of $214 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Textron recorded charges of $1.14 per share in the quarter related to restructuring and changes in the tax code.

Total revenue rose to $4.02 billion from $3.83 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.