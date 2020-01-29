Textron to increase the number of Boeing 737 MAX simulators in production

MONTREAL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Textron Inc will increase the number of 737 MAX simulators in production, its chief executive said on Wednesday, after Boeing Co recommended that pilots undergo training in a simulator replicating the model before flying the grounded plane. “We are going to increase the number of MAX simulators we have in production,” Chief Executive Scott Donnelly told analysts. He added that he continues to see order interest and “a little bit of an upside on the number of MAX sims.”

The 737 MAX has been grounded since March 2019 after two fatal crashes and cannot return to service until regulators approve software changes and training plans.

Textron’s TRU training division competes with Montreal-based training specialist CAE Inc.