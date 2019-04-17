Industrials
Textron's first-quarter revenue falls 5.7 percent

April 17 (Reuters) - Textron Inc on Wednesday reported a 5.7 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to the divestiture of its tools and test equipment business.

The company, which makes Cessna business jets, said net income fell to $179 million in the first quarter ended March 30 from $189 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the company earned 76 cents in the quarter, compared with 72 cents last year.

Textron’s revenue fell to $3.11 billion from $3.30 billion. (Reporting by Divya R and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

