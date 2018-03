March 12 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will buy digital magazine service Texture, which lets users read titles for a monthly subscription fee, the iPhone maker said on Monday.

Apple did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Texture is owned by Next Issue Media, a joint-venture between Condé Nast, Hearst Magazines, Meredith Corp, News Corp and Rogers Media. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)