France's TF1 in talks with Axel Springer for stake in lifestyle website
December 11, 2017 / 9:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

France's TF1 in talks with Axel Springer for stake in lifestyle website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - France’s TF1 news channel said on Monday it was in exclusive talks with Germany’s Axel Springer to buy its 78.43 percent stake in aufeminin S.A., which runs a lifestyle website.

The site covers news on topics such as fashion, beauty and healthcare.

“Whether or not an agreement will be reached by the negotiating parties as well as the terms of such an agreement will depend on the further progress of the discussions,” TF1 said. The TF1 group is controlled by Bouygues.

Axel Springer confirmed the talks. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Ingrid Melander)

