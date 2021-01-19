South Africa's TFG posts higher Q3 turnover on online sales boost

Jan 19 (Reuters) - South African fashion retailer TFG said on Tuesday its third-quarter turnover rose 5.5% as online sales surged during the COVID-19 pandemic and it had received further approvals to buy the rest of Jet’s operations in Africa.

TFG, formally known as The Foschini Group, said online group turnover rose 32.3% for the quarter ended Dec. 26, with a 114.1% jump in Africa.