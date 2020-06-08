Utz unit must face potato skin fraud claim, TGI Fridays is dismissed

A Manhattan federal judge on Monday narrowed a lawsuit accusing TGI Fridays and Utz Quality Foods of using deceptive packaging to mislead consumers into buying TGI Fridays-branded “Potato Skins” snack chips that contained no potato skins.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla said Solange Troncoso could pursue claims that Utz’s Inventure Foods unit, which manufactured the snack chips, defrauded her and violated New York consumer protection laws.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dM0ep4