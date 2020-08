OSLO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Seismic surveyor TGS, a supplier of geological data to the global oil industry, on Thursday said it had made an unsolicited cash offer of $600 million for a key part of rival PGS.

If successful, the offer to buy PGS’s so-called multi-client library would significantly broaden TGS’s worldwide geophysical data offering, the company said.

PGS did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Leslie Adler)