Energy
TGS preliminary Q4 revenue lags forecast

OSLO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Oslo-listed seismic surveyor TGS reported a smaller than expected increase in fourth-quarter revenues on Wednesday and said a recent fall in oil prices created uncertainty around 2019 spending by its customers in the oil industry.

Preliminary revenues for the October-December period stood at $188 million, up from $157 million a year ago and compared to an average expectation among analysts of $204.6 million, Refinitiv Eikon data showed. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)

