May 19, 2020

Thai Airways will no longer have state enterprise status - Minister

BANGKOK, May 19 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl will no longer have the status of a state enterprise, the country’s transport minister said on Tuesday.

“The national carrier will lose its status as a state enterprise,” Saksayam Chidchob told a news conference.

The announcement comes after the country’s cabinet approved a plan for bankruptcy court-led restructuring of the airline earlier on Tuesday. Currently, the government holds 51% in the airline.

Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat Editing by Ed Davies

