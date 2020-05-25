Thai Airways appoints former CEO to board, three others

BANGKOK, May 25 (Reuters) - Thai Airways International Pcl on Monday replaced four of its board members with former business executives, including the airline’s former chief executive.

Thai Airways appointed as board member Piyasvasti Amranand, its chief executive from 2009 and 2012, the last time the airline was profitable.

The announcement comes after the government reduced its stakes in the national carrier last week from 51% to 47.86%, losing its status a state-owned enterprise.

Other board members include former CEOs of state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl and TMB Bank Pcl, Pailin Chuchottaworn and Boontuck Wangcharoen, respectively.

Thailand’s cabinet last week approved a plan to restructure the airline’s finances through bankruptcy court.

The fourth board appointment was Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, adviser to the Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha. (Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat; editing by Jason Neely)