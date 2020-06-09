Thai Airways asks German, Swiss courts for asset protection

BANGKOK, June 9 (Reuters) - Thai Airways has asked German and Swiss courts to protect its planes, deposit accounts and other assets overseas from creditors, a government spokeswoman said.

The airline, which is under bankruptcy court protection in Thailand, will seek the same recognition from courts in other countries, including Japan and the United States, Naruemon Pinyosinwat told reporters on Tuesday.

A legal adviser to Thai Airways, which will have a first hearing on Aug. 17, has said the timeframe for its rehabilitation may be up to seven years.